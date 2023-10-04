LUBBOCK, Texas– Juan Vizcaino, 45, was charged with Aggravated Robbery after he was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer in East Lubbock on Monday, September 25, according to court documents contained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The court documents said officers reported to the 1300 block of Avenue A and were told by the victim that Vizcaino showed up at her residence and threatened “to kill her” with a hammer if she didn’t give him her car keys.

He then took the victim’s car went to another woman’s home and used binoculars to observe her home, according to court documents.

Vizcaino was found by officers in the 100 block of East 13th Street before running away from officers. He was arrested and found with a “white crystalline substance,” later confirmed to be methamphetamine, court documents said.

Vizcaino was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Stalking, Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to online jail records. As of Wednesday morning, Vizcaino remained at the LCDC on bonds totaling $53,000.