LUBBOCK, Texas — Angel Montiel, 33, was arrested and accused of trying to burn a woman and putting a knife to her throat back in 2022, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. He was arrested in the 1800 block of Avenue S on October 23.

Court records said officers were called to the 700 block of 30th Street on February 10.

According to court documents, the victim told officers Montiel showed up to her home around 6:00 p.m. and threatened to hurt her if she left. The victim said she was scared for her life, so she did not leave the house, according to the report.

The victim told police after hours inside fighting with Montiel, she wanted to leave for a drink. According to a police report, she tried to leave but Montiel grabbed her and threw her onto the bed. He threatened to kill her if she left, according to court records.

Montiel grabbed a blowtorch and tried to burn the victim, court documents stated. He then grabbed knives and put one to the victim’s throat “several times.” He also choked the woman to the point she was “seeing stars,” according to court records. The victim said Montiel started holding her down and hitting her.

According to the report, the victim kept hitting the wall hoping someone would hear her. Someone who knows the victim was nearby and heard the noise, court records stated. She came inside and saw Montiel with “several knives” and “possibly a hatchet.”

After Montiel was told the police were coming, he ran from the scene and was not found. Court documents said the victim had multiple visible injuries.

Montiel was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Household Member While Impeding Breathing and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. As of Thursday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $80,000.