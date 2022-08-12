LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was federally indicted for sex crimes against children, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Eric Darcy, 28, was arrested June 24. He was charged with possessing prepubescent child pornography, transporting a minor for sexual conduct, receiving and distributing child pornography and attempting to entice five minors into sex.

According to an affidavit, Darcy admitted he used the livestreaming platform Yubo to chat with children between the ages of 13 and 16. He also said he received nude images of people he believed were minors.

Additionally Darcy said he had sexual acts with at least two minors, according to the affidavit.

As of Friday, Darcy remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.