LUBBOCK, Texas — Cory Shane Bills, 42, was indicted on two counts of Attempted Enticement of a Minor on Tuesday, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Online jail records said Bills was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on April 5 at the McDonald’s near 50th Street and Interstate 27.

Federal court records accused Bills of trying to entice two girls younger than 18 into engaging in in “sexual activity” with him.

As of Tuesday, Bills remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and a federal detainer.