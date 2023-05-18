LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Scarborough, 69, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of trying to set a house on fire, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. Public records revealed the home belonged to his mother’s estate.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 5700 block of 84th Street around 2:30 p.m. for a “possible burglary in progress.”

The police report stated a woman told authorities she saw “a male break into [the home] with a gas can, and that he was pouring gas inside the residence and attempting to light the residence on fire.”

Once a perimeter was set up around the home, the police report said officers called Scarborough outside and took him into custody. No one was inside at the time of the incident, according to the police report.

Scarborough was arrested by the Lubbock County Fire Marshal’s Office and charged with arson. As of Thursday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.