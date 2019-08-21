Lubbock man admits he had 89 videos, more than 600 images of child sexual abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Ernest Macias, III, age not listed, accepted a plea agreement which was filed in court records on Tuesday. Macias admits to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Macias admitted that he had 89 videos of sexual abuse or exploitation of children. He admitted he had more than 600 images of sexual abuse of children. Many of these images or videos were described in court records as adult men sexually abusing little girls.

In one video, a little girl was screaming and crying because of the pain that was inflicted on her during the sexual abuse.

Macias admitted he collected child pornography from the Internet.

If a judge approves the deal, Macias will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in federal prison.

Macias was not listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday. EverythingLubbock.com was not able to locate a booking photo of him.

