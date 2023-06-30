LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael Dan Sheppa, 27, was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Police were called to a crash near 50th Street and West Loop 289 at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday. Three people were hurt, court records said.

According to court documents, a passenger from Sheppa’s vehicle told officers he intentionally caused the crash. Court records said, “”[The passenger] advised that Shappa stated he was going to kill them both by wrecking the car.”

Another eyewitness told police Sheppa ran from the scene immediately after the crash, according to court documents.

Court records said police were able to reach Sheppa over the phone, and he told them he was “not involved in a car accident at all.” Court documents stated Sheppa eventually returned to the scene and confirmed what witnesses told police earlier.

According to court records, Sheppa was treated for injuries and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Friday, he remained at LCDC on bonds totaling $225,000.