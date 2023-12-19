Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ian Lewis Meyer, 25, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he admitted to receiving and distributing content that showed child sex abuse, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Meyer was initially arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on June 22 near Boston Avenue and 55th Street. He faced 10 state charges of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography at the time.

Federal court documents stated on December 31, 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip from a social media company that indicated a user from Lubbock distributed child sex abuse content online. According to court records, the Lubbock Police Department traced the IP address to a car wash where Meyer worked. After police showed up, Meyer admitted he owned the email address that was connected to the account used to upload the material.

Court records stated Meyer admitted that he viewed, saved, and distributed child sexual abuse material. According to plea documents, Meyers admitted he distributed at least 18 videos of child sexual abuse. The content described in court documents was vulgar. At least one video involved an animal, court records said.

Federal court documents did not indicate the status of Meyer’s charges in Lubbock County. His federal sentence will run concurrently with any imposed by the county court.

Meyer will be required to register as a sex offender.