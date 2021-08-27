Lubbock man admits to having prepubescent child pornography on his computer

Image of Clayton McBryde from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man admitted to possessing prepubescent child pornography in a plea deal Thursday, according to court records.

According to court records, accounts linked to 42-year-old Clayton McBryde had uploaded three files of suspected child pornography to a messaging app sometime in April 2020.

While investigators were looking into this, they found that McBryde was also the suspect in a sexual assault of a child investigation. During that investigation, Lubbock Police Department officers found a folder on McBryde’s computer with pornography depicting a prepubescent child.

If the plea deal is accepted, McBryde faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.