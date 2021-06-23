Lubbock man admits to inappropriately touching 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man will go to prison after he admitted to sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Lee Guthrey, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor. The victim in the case is a relative of someone Guthrey knows.

On December 30, 2020, a truck driver saw a girl sitting on the side of a roadway in freezing weather and stopped to help her, court records showed.

He took her to a truck stop and called the police, per court documents. The girl told police that she was walking to get away from Guthrey, who sexually assaulted her and sent her sexually explicit text messages.

The girl told police that on two different occasions, she awoke to Guthrey touching her inappropriately while he also touched himself, court records showed. According to court records, the girl also said that Guthrey touched himself in her view “multiple times a day for an extended period of time.”

Guthrey texted the girl both times after he sexually abused her, asking that she not tell her mother.

The text messages were revealed in court documents, and they were sexual. Guthrey apologized for touching the girl, but tried to entice her to engage in sexual activity with him in the future.

Guthrey will go to prison for at least 10 years and pay a fine of up to $250,000, court documents said. The official sentencing will come at a later date.