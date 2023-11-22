LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Tuesday afternoon and was sentenced to life in prison.

Rodriguez will have to serve 30 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Rodriguez was accused of sexually assaulting a child who was younger than 14-years-old in Lubbock County in 2021. He was previously charged with 5 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child but pleaded guilty to one as part of an agreement.