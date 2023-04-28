LUBBOCK, Texas — Cody Sullivan, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Friday. He was sentenced by a judge to 30 years in prison.

Sullivan was already on trial and while the jury was deliberating, he agreed to plead guilty. Sullivan initially faced multiple charges for sexually abusing a child that was younger than 14-years-old.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the victim’s mother was in a relationship with Sullivan at the time of the abuse, which was reported to the Lubbock Police Department in 2019 by a physician. According to previous court records, the mother told law enforcement that she did not believe her child’s accusations against Sullivan.

The victim told police the abuse started when she was only 5 or 6-years-old, court records stated. According to court documents, the victim said Sullivan touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Sullivan will be eligible for parole after 15 years behind bars. He is also required to register as a sex offender.