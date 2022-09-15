LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Cornell, 64, accepted a plea deal Thursday for indecency with a child. He was sentenced to two years of prison time, but having been in jail since June 2020, he already served more than 800 days in jail. Effectively he already served his sentence.

Cornell was originally charged with both indecency and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The sexual assault charge was dropped, and he was only convicted on the indecency. Court records indicated the girl was under the age of 14. Police were called to a residence in South Lubbock in February 2020. It was reported to officers that the abuse happened in September 2014.

As part of the deal, Cornell was ordered to register on the sex offender list.