GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A late-night crash involving nine vehicles left six people in need of medical attention and three people deceased, including one from Lubbock.

According to the preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on eastbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 76, just west of Ninnekah, Oklahoma in Grady County.

Phillip V. Stephens, 74, of Lubbock, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the same vehicle, Monica S. Stracener, 51, of Lubbock, was transported by Survival Flight EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and at the time of publication, it is unclear what exactly caused the crash. However, OHP officials said sixteen individuals in nine cars were involved in the crash.

As a result of the crash, three people are dead, three were transported and admitted to a nearby hospital, and three were treated and released.

OHP provided information on the occupants of all nine vehicles involved in the crash:

Two residents of communities in Texoma are among the deceased and four Texomans required medical attention following the crash. In all, nine individuals who reside in a Texoma town were involved in the crash.

Bedford F. Rowland, Jr., 77, of Altus, and Marcia O. Rowland, 76, of Lawton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte Bates, 42, of Lawton, was transported by personal vehicle to Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, where she was admitted in fair condition with arm injuries.

Nicholas M. Rollins, 44, of Douglass, Kansas, was transported by personal vehicle to Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, where he was treated and released.

Jeremy D. Brown, 50, of Quanah, was transported by EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, where they were treated and released. Felicia A. Brown, 30, of Quanah, was transported by EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries. A 2-year-old male from Quanah was not injured.

Melissa Hunt, 43, of Lawton, was transported by personal vehicle to Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, where she was treated and released. Two juveniles from Lawton were not injured.

Kevin Vo, 19, of Lawton, and Easton Cox, 24, of Cache, were not injured.

Jose Jimenez, 27, of El Paso, was not injured.

Arthur Nunley, Jr., 47, of Elgin, was not injured.

No other details of the crash have been released at this time. The crash is under investigation by OHP.