Lubbock man arrested, accused of assaulting 2-year-old boy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Timmy Ortiz, 23, of Lubbock was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault. More specifically, court records accused him of seriously hurting a 2-year-old boy.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department got involved on January 9 at about 4:00 a.m. when a child was transferred to a Lubbock hospital from Plainview.

Ortiz was asked on the evening of January 8 to take the child from Lubbock to a residence in Olton. Court records said Ortiz had a tire blowout in Lubbock. Another family member picked up Ortiz and the little boy and finished the trip to Olton. When they undressed the child for bed, they saw swelling and bruises.

The little boy was taken immediately to a hospital in Plainview then transferred to Lubbock. Court records said the boy had a fractured left leg bone, bruises on his neck, marks on both sides of his face and a busted lip.

Police were told the boy was fine when Ortiz picked him up and injured by the time he arrived in Olton.

When police interviewed Ortiz, he said he did not know how the little boy got hurt. He denied causing the injuries. He claimed to love the little boy like his own. As police interviewed him, they found discrepancies in the specific details, but Ortiz always denied hurting the little boy.

Ortiz remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Sunday on a $150,000 bond.