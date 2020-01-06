Lubbock man arrested, accused of cyberstalking women across ten states

LUBBOCK, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, along with Lubbock Police and Texas State Troopers arrested a Lubbock man who is accused of cyberstalking multiple women across ten states.

Andy Castillo, 56, was arrested in his Lubbock home Monday morning.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the MCSO began investigating Castillo in late December after receiving several complaints from Waco-based realtors regarding pornographic images and messages that they had received.

McNamara said an investigation revealed that the messages were being sent from Lubbock, and that messages threatening sexual assault against women and children were sent to people in ten different states and at least twenty cities, including Lubbock.

MCSO deputies said Castillo had sent messages to people in San Francisco and New Orleans just five minutes before he was arrested.

McNamara said there could be hundreds of women who were harassed.

Deputies said Castillo sent threats to people in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Washington State and Washington-DC.

KWKT contributed to this report.