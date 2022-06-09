LUBBOCK, Texas — Nathan James Grassie, 46, of Lubbock was arrested Wednesday on charges of indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

An arrest warrant said Lubbock Police were informed on June 6 of abuse allegations that stretched back continually more than a decade. The victim was less than 10 years old when the abuse started, according to the warrant.

A second warrant indicated Grassie was a youth group advisor and was accused of abusing a second victim in his home in 2021.

WARNING: We withheld the worst of the graphic details. However, reader discretion is strongly advised.

The abuse started during a vacation trip out of town when the victim had a rash on his crotch. The warrant said Grassie applied ointment to the victim.

But then he continued to “mess with everything down there.”

The abuse got worse over time and EverythingLubbock.com withheld many of the details which are listed in the warrant because they are graphic.

In addition, the warrant said Grassie watched child pornography of adult men sexually abusing underage boys.

According to the warrant, the victim told police he “felt like if he would just keep doing it then he was protecting other kids from harm.”

The arrest warrant mentioned three other police reports. Two of those police reports were “excluded” from the LPD online lookup system. The third was not yet listed in the system.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to acquire a second warrant against Grassie after this story was initially published. It said in November 2021 a victim’s family reported abuse to LPD.

The warrant said an underage boy went to Grassie’s house for a sleep over as part of a youth group. The specific youth group was not identified by name in the warrant.

The warrant said Grassie showed him pornography and touched him over his clothing. Grassie instructed the victim to not tell anyone, the warrant said.

Grassie remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday on bonds totaling $700,000.

An arrest warrant indicates a judge found probable cause to proceed with criminal charges. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.