Lubbock man arrested, accused of having prepubescent child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charles Milton Holloway, 37, was arrested Wednesday for a federal indictment accusing him of possessing child pornography.

A second count of the indictment accused Holloway of having pornography which involved a prepubescent minor. Both counts said Holloway did this on or about August 19. That’s the same day Holloway was arrested for continuous violence against a family member. The family violence charge was still pending as of Thursday.

Specific details of the pornography charge were not revealed in court records.

The indictment also calls for the forfeiture of a smartphone if Holloway is convicted.

While Holloway was able to post bond in August on the family violence charge, Federal prosecutors filed a motion to keep Holloway detained while the federal criminal charge remains pending. A judge or magistrate has not yet ruled on the motion.

Holloway has an initial appearance in federal court on Friday morning.