Lubbock man arrested accused of pointing gun at guest, firing shot at door while intoxicated

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Saturday night after a police report said he pointed a gun at another person and fired at a shot at a door.

John Ever Welch, 21, was highly intoxicated at a party the night of the incident, per the report.

Welch stated that he wanted to drive to Tyler, Texas but could not find his keys, the report says. He then became confrontational.

The report says that Welch went into his bedroom and returned to the kitchen pointing a gun at his own head.

Welch then told another person at the party to help him look for his keys in his bedroom, which would calm him down, according to the report. Welch locked the door behind him after they entered the room, causing the guest to feel unsafe. They searched for the keys but did not find them.

The report says that while Welch was searching for his keys, another person at the party told him she didn’t know where they were, to which Welch responded something to the effect of “I don’t need your opinion b****.”

Upon returning from looking for his keys in the bedroom, the police report states Welch yelled at the woman for “giving him attitude.”

He then began waving the gun around and pointed it at the victim multiple times while asking for his keys, per the report. He pointed the gun towards the back door and shot.

After the shot was fired, the party guests fled the house and police arrived to arrest Welch, the police report says. When Welch was sitting in the patrol car after his arrest, he began hitting the windows and door of the car with his head and feet. He had to be removed from the car and taken to jail in a paddy wagon.

Welch was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of deadly conduct, one count of unlawful restraint and one count of resisting transport.

As of Monday afternoon, Welch was being held at Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $19,000.