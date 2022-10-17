LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he was accused of setting fire to a trailer that killed a dog, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a police report, fire crews responded to a camper trailer that was set on fire in the 100 block of East 76th Street. During the investigation, officers learned the owner of the trailer got into an argument with Burl Johnson, 42.

The report said prior to the fire, LPD was called to intervene in the argument. When an officer spoke to Johnson, he was recorded saying “I wanted to burn the last thing that meant nothing to me,” on a body camera.

The report also said during the investigation of the fire, a dead dog was found inside the trailer with fire-related injuries.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Arson of Habitation or Place of Worship.

As of Monday evening, Johnson remained in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $56,000.

*The initial version of the story described two charges. However one was from 2021 and not related to the current incident. For the sake of clarity, the story has been updated to only reflect the current charge.