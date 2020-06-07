Lubbock man arrested, accused of shooting another man in the face with pellet gun

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Friday night, as a police report said he shot someone in the face with a pellet gun.

Related story: One seriously injured after Friday evening shots fired call

Brock Cameron Lindsey, 38, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred at a tent near a playa lake behind the Stripes gas station on the 200 block of 50th street, per the report. Afterwards, the victim went into the Stripes and was bleeding from his face.

According to the report, LPD Officers found blood on the tent and a trail of blood going from the entrance of the playa lake to the rear of Stripes.

An officer located Lindsey on 40th Street and Avenue D with a scoped pellet rifle, which matched the description of the weapon used in the shooting, the report says.

Lindsey remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Saturday on a $50,000 bond.