LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was taken into custody on charges of domestic assault and aggravated assault and two other unrelated charges. A police report said the man held a gun to someone’s head and made threats.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a radio call in the 2800 block of 2nd Place. The victim called police to say a man later identified as Demodrick Pinkard, 35, was on top of the vehicle banging on the window.

Officers found Pinkard attempting to open the driver side door of the vehicle in the 2400 block of Santa Fe Drive. Pinkard was observed to have blood on his shirt and running down his right hand. The driver’s side door was caved in, and the front windshield was heavily damaged, according to the LPD report.

According to LPD, Pinkard arrived at the home intoxicated in the early Tuesday morning. An argument between Pinkard and the victim began which quickly turned physical.

Once officers spoke to the victim, they were told Pinkard held a gun to the victim’s head while “cocking” it. The victim was able to wrestle the gun away from him and get away. Pinkard caught up with the victim and dove onto the top of the vehicle and began punching the windshield. Officers found the two at a stop sign on Santa Fe Drive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $12,000.