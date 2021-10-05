LPD: Man feared people would “jump him,” fired gun outside home

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was arrested after a police report said he fired a handgun outside of his home in Central Lubbock Saturday.

Just before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of 28th Street for a report of shots fired, according to Lubbock Police.

According to the report, the arrestee, Travis Herberger, told police that multiple people were trying to “jump him,” and he fired one shot on the ground to deter them from going into his home.

The four victims involved were still on the scene and told police they were at a party in the 2200 block of 20th Street when Herberger showed up at the home intoxicated to argue with his girlfriend.

According to the report, Herberger and his girlfriend went outside and were arguing before he broke one of the victims’ sidecar mirror.

After the incident, Herberger left the party and went home.

Then, Herberger’s girlfriend called him and said “he needed to make an arrangement” with the damage he did to the victim’s vehicle, the report said. Herberger urged the victim to come to his home so they could talk.

When the victims showed up, they told police they knocked on the door several times before Herberger finally answered. But when he did open the door, he was waving a handgun, according to the report.

Herberger’s roommate later showed up on the scene and told police it was his handgun, and he let Herberger borrow it, the report said.

Since the handgun was left inside the home before police arrived, the roommate did not allow police to enter the home and retrieve it.

Herberger was arrested for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, according to the report.