Man arrested after running over friend’s foot, attempting to run over police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after a police report accused him of running over his friend’s foot and nearly running over a police officer. More specifically, James Parker Shepard, 19, of Houston was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and aggravated assault.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., May 8, officers were called to The Library nightclub, 1701 Texas Avenue, according to a Lubbock Police report.

Police further received reports that Shepard, 19, was in a black F-150 pickup truck, was armed with a gun and was “angry because he had been kicked out” of the bar by security, according to the report.

Shepard appeared nervous, according to the report, when the officers arrived on-scene, and he attempted to back out of the parking spot and nearly struck a vehicle.

One of the officers yelled for Shepard to stop, but he attempted to back up again, nearly hitting another vehicle.

One of Shepard’s friends approached officers and asked if he could take Shepard with him, because he was “very intoxicated.”

When both officers and his friend approached Shepard, once again, to get out of his vehicle, he refused to comply, according to the report.

Shepard drove forward, and an officer “struck his driver’s side mirror” in an attempt to get him to stop. Instead, Shepard swerved towards the friend and the other officer. The officer moved out of the way.

Shepard’s friend was not able to move out of the way in time, and Shepard ran over his foot, according to the report.

Police briefly chased Shepard, but they lost sight of him and began to check the area.

He was eventually located at the 7-11, 2423 Marsha Sharp Freeway, and was found passed out in his pickup.

Shepard was taken into custody, and police also confiscated a rifle, magazines and a counterfeit driver’s license.

He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading with a vehicle.