Lubbock man arrested after shooting gun at neighbor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday after repeatedly shooting toward his neighbor with a firearm.

Lubbock Police Department officers were called to the scene after a neighbor heard multiple gunshots in rapid succession coming from the residence of Luther Helmstetler, 40, according to the police report.

The neighbor approached the residence and asked if Helmstetler was okay, but only heard a loud gunshot come from inside. Fearing for her life, the neighbor fled and called police.

Helmstetler later surrendered and was arrested without incident, according to the report.

Helmstetler was able to post bond and get out of jail while the criminal case continues.