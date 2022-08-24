ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft.

Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched out to the North Abilene Walmart on Highway 351. There, a Walmart Asset Protection Officer told the reporting APD officer that a suspect man was acting strange, attempting to fight one customer and tried stealing another customer’s cell phone.

Police later identified the suspect as a transient man by the name of Trevon Hayes.

The responding officer requested a Criminal Trespass order for Hayes from this Walmart, and upon contact with Hayes, APD said he ignored them and their attempts to get him to calmly exit the store.

According to his arrest report, Hayes continued to refuse to leave the store on his own and had to be physically pulled out of the store.

Once out of the store, Hayes allegedly continued to resist arrest. At one point, he even managed to get a hold of the arresting officer’s taser.

Hayes was eventually ‘subdued’ and placed in handcuffs. He was taken to the Taylor County Jail, where it was discovered that Hayes was wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft.

Trevon Hayes remains in the Taylor County Jail on charges including Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Taking a Weapon From an Officer, and he was booked on the Lubbock County warrant as well.