LUBBOCK, Texas — A man booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a U.S. Marshall Remand, Tavian Garza, 28, was indicted on federal child pornography charges, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Online jail records showed Garza was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday at a fast-food restaurant in the 5100 block of 98th Street.

According to federal court documents, Garza was accused of sending content from his phone that showed sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12-years-old. Garza was charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor, according to court documents.

Garza was previously indicted in Lubbock County in January for a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. Federal court documents did not indicate the status of his state charge.

As of Thursday, Garza remained at LCDC.