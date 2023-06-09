LUBBOCK, Texas — Dominick Jeremiah Stahlnecker, 24, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service and charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Online jail records showed Stahlnecker was arrested in the 8000 block of 34th Street on June 1.

Stahlnecker admitted to “possessing child pornography,” court records stated. According to court documents, Stahlnecker had images and video on his phone that showed “child sex abuse material.” Some of the content was stored in a Dropbox account, according to court records.

As of Friday, Stahlnecker remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $200,000 bond.