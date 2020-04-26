Lubbock man arrested, charged with assaulting wheelchair-bound sister

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested Friday and accused of choking and threatening his disabled sister, according to a police report.

The report says that Michael McGee, 46, grabbed his sister by the throat and pushed her against a wall, while she was in her wheelchair.

McGee then pulled a razor knife out of his pocket and threatened to kill and cut up his sister, according to the report. Eventually, he let her go.

Per the report, McGee told officers that the argument began because the victim was “talkin’ sh*t” to him.

The report also says that the victim had red marks around her throat consistent with being strangled.

The police report says McGee handed over the razor knife and a metal smoking pipe to officers. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, injuring a child, elderly or disabled person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGee remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond on Sunday.