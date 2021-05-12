Lubbock man arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Joshua Greathouse (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Monday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The DPS told EverythingLubbock.com that Joshua Greathouse, 24, was communicating online a special agent who posed as a teenager.

Authorities said Greathouse believed he was speaking to a 15-year-old minor and showed up with the intent of having sexual intercourse.

He was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Greenhouse remained in the jail Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.