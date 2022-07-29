LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Thursday for a November 2021 robbery.

Tizae Anzley, 21, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery after police said he shot a man in the leg at an apartment complex on Hazelwood Ave.

According to the police warrant, Anzely and the victim met up in the parking lot of an apartment complex so the victim could pay back the money the victim owed to Anzley.

The victim told police he and Anzely were sitting in the victim’s car. Anzley was sitting in the passenger seat counting out $50. Anzley snatched the money out of the victim’s hand pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the right thigh, according to the warrant.

The victim wrapped a towel around the gunshot wound to stop the bleeding. The victim’s girlfriend told officers she heard the gunshot because she was on her way to meet the victim at his apartment.

The victim’s girlfriend insisted they go to the hospital but the victim wanted to go home. Officers found the victim and his girlfriend sitting in the parking lot. The victim had a tan towel wrapped around his thigh.

According to the police warrant, officers could see a bullet hole in the victim’s right leg. The victim was transported to University Medical Center.

As of Friday afternoon, Anzely was still in the custody of Lubbock County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.