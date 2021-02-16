Lubbock man arrested for aggravated assault, recorded it on Facebook video, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after threatening to stab two people and a police officer on Monday.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 1100 Block of 80th Street to reports of a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.

The police report said two victims, who live at the home, came home after a vacation and several hours of traveling.

The suspect, Terance King, 34, began to play loud music in the home. The police report said this upset the victims since they were tired from traveling.

The victims asked King to turn the music down, but he became upset and started talking about a firearm that he said he had in his closet, police said

One of the victims said King started walking around the house cradling what looked like a firearm covered with a towel, the police report said.

The police report said King then took to Facebook live to record himself harassing and threatening both of the victims. Once King stopped recording video, he followed his cousin, one of the victims, around the house and threatened to stab him, according to the police report.

Later, King told the other victim, the victim’s girlfriend, that he was going to stab his cousin in the neck with a knife, the police report said.

Police arrived and King was placed under arrest.King told an officer, “I should have smoked your [explicative], dumb [explicative].”

King was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and held on bonds totaling $50,000 at the Lubbock County Detention Center.