LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Police arrested a man Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault after officers responded to the Waterside Village Apartments in the 2300 block of 70th street.

James Perez, 19, was taken into custody for choking and threatening to kill someone.

According to the police report, the victim was going through Perez’s phone which angered him causing him to forcefully grab the phone. The victim told him he needed to leave and he “threw” the victim across the living room.

The victim later told LPD about falling to the ground and getting grabbed around the neck and choked.

The victim ran to the bedroom and Perez followed. There’s was another choking incident, according to the police report. The victim was able to get free and escape to the living room where Perez pointed a gun at and threatened to kill the victim if police were called.

The victim was able to escape to the front office of the complex and called for help.

When officers arrived, they noticed “a red mark and scratches” on the front of the victim’s neck. Perez was arrested and transported to Lubbock County Jail. As of Thursday afternoon. Perez was held on a $250,000 bond.