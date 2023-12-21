LUBBOCK, Texas — Jacob Silvas Jr., 38, was arrested on Tuesday after leading Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The deputy noticed a stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on the 2500 block of 38th Street, court records said. Soon after locating the vehicle, Silvas entered the driver’s seat and pulled out of the driveway.

Court records said the deputy activated their emergency lights and sirens at 38th at University in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Silvas disregarded the stop sign at 38th and University and a pursuit began, court records said.

The pursuit traveled southbound on University Avenue and westbound on 44th Street. Silvas wrecked out on a “loading dock” traveling northbound on Boston Avenue and entering Texas Tech University, court records said.

Silvas told deputies he had an active warrant, according to court records. Deputies found that Silvas was outstanding through the Department of Public Safety for evading in a motor vehicle. Court records said Silvas was charged with the use of a motor vehicle and evading in a motor vehicle on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, Silvas remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bonds for Tuesday’s chase totaled $100,000. Online records said Silvas was previously charged with evading in a motor vehicle and is being held without bond for that charge.