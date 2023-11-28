LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday stated a man who agreed to plead guilty to Transportation of Child Pornography, Raul Lewis Lopez, 30, initially tried to deny the content on his computer and told authorities he was “hacked.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Lopez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in September.

Court documents stated the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from an internet provider stating Lopez uploaded content to his cloud storage that showed child sexual abuse. The tip said the filed contained names including the word “pedophilia” in them, court records stated.

After the Lubbock Police Department got a search warrant to check Lopez’s account, court records said a dozen videos that showed child sexual abuse were found. One video was about 25 minutes long, court records stated. Court documents stated when Lopez was interviewed by law enforcement, he claimed his “computer was hacked and files of child pornography flooded his online storage account.”

Warning: Some details in this article may be disturbing.

Court records said Lopez eventually admitted to using “certain programs” to download content that showed child sexual abuse. Lopez admitted some of the files showed children as young as 5 years old.

Law enforcement later tried to check Lopez’s phone during an interview at an office. Court documents said authorities discovered Lopez switched his phone with another that he knew would not “contain anything incriminating.” Authorities went back to his home to get his actual phone and found even more files that showed child sexual abuse.

If his plea is accepted, Lopez will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison.