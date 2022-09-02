LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car.

According to the police report, Martin “appeared to be unaware that he had just been in a vehicle accident” and was unconcerned with the well-being of the child, who was later identified as Martin’s son.

Responding officers said they could smell alcohol on Martin’s breath and his eyes looked “blood shot red and glossy.”

The police report also said Martin admitted to officers he “had a lot to drink.”

According to the police report, Martin initially told officers he was on his way home. When an officer asked him where he was driving from Martin responded with “home”.

The police report also stated Martin refused EMS for his son and was “verbally aggressive and continued to curse at officers as well as EMS and Fire personnel.”

EMS was eventually able to check the child for any injuries and officer were able to place Martin under arrest.

According to online jail records, Martin was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and two other charges related to the case.

As of Friday evening, Martin remained in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling more the $25,000.