LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Kutter Webb, 27, was arrested Friday on two counts involving child pornography.

According to federal court documents, The charges were “Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor” and “Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.”

Webb’s first offense was between November and December of 2021. Court documents said he “did knowingly receive and distribute at least one visual depiction,” involving a minor “engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

On Mar. 30, 2022, Webb had a cell phone “which contained at least one image of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” court documents said.

Webb had his initial court hearing Monday. He will remain in custody and appear in court again Wednesday for an Arraignment and Detention hearing.