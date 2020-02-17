Lubbock man arrested for indecency with 14-year-old

Image of Victor Martinez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Victor Martinez, Jr., 22, of Lubbock Sunday morning. Martinez was wanted in Terry County for indecency with a child.

In December 2017, Police in Brownfield were told about an incident between Martinez and a 14-year-old. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and later a grand jury indicted Martinez.

Specific details of the 2017 incident were not yet available. The charge was listed in jail records as a second-degree felony.

A Lubbock police officer pulled over Martinez after seeing an expired registration sticker and no seat belt. The officer ran a check of Martinez to see if he was wanted.

Martinez was held Monday on a $20,000 bond.

