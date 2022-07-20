LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping along with violating a protection order.

Nathaniel Hernandez, 24, was accused of kidnapping a woman after Lubbock Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Circle K in 3400 block of Milwaukee.

According to police records, Hernandez and the victim were previously in a relationship and the victim filed an order of protection against Hernandez which stated he could not be within 200 feet of the victim.

After further investigating, the police report said officers learned Hernandez abducted the victim from the Stripes at 82nd street and Interstate-27.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hernandez was in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.