Lubbock man arrested for online solicitation of a minor, DPS says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested and charged Wednesday with online solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct with an adult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, communicated with a Texas DPS special agent who posed as a minor before being arrested, DPS said.

According to DPS, an adult over the age of 17 who uses the internet to solicit a minor, with an adult or another person, can be charged with a second-degree felony, under Texas law.

Furthermore, the charge is a second-degree punishable by two to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Pena remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday.

