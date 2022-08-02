LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Monday for possessing cock fighting equipment.

Oscar Salas ,31, was arrested during a routine traffic stop for several outstanding warrants. Salas gave the responding officer to search his vehicle.

The officer found two bags that contained curved u-shaped blades that were covered with dried blood, dirt, and feathers. The blades found in these bags are common in cockfighting and referred to as slashers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was taken into custody and remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.