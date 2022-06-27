LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building on Friday, June 24.

Jose Vasquez, 32, was charged with graffiti and vandalism for covering the walls of the Region 17 ESC in red and paint and causing $7,400 in damages and was identified on surveillance footage, according to the arrest warrant.

The Region 17 ESC told authorities they tried multiple products to clean the paint off the building, but it was unsuccessful.

As of Monday, June 27, Vasquez was in the Lubbock County Detention Center.