LUBBOCK, Texas – Camir Kilpatrick, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with Aggravated Robbery for a crime committed in January of 2021, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant said that on January 5, 2021, police responded to an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane in reference to a robbery of three victims.

According to the warrant, the first two victims were in the common area having a conversation while the third victim was asleep upstairs in his room when the first two victims heard a knock at the door. The first victim went to the door, looked through the peephole and saw Kilpatrick, who “did not look suspicious” as he “casually stood to hide his intent.”

The warrant said that the first victim opened the door, allowing Kilpatrick into the residence. It was then when two other suspects, one of them listed as Tyler Mayes, 23, “came barging into the residence.”

Mayes was arrested on March 17, 2021, and remained in custody ever since.

Image of Camir Kilpatrick (Left) and Tyler Mayes (Right) provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center

According to the warrant, the third robber came into the residence with a black handgun while Mayes ran to the kitchen to grab a knife. The warrant said that Kilpatrick remained in the apartment for a brief period, but soon went outside to act as a lookout.

The third robber put the handgun “into [the first victim’s] chest and began demanding money,” and the first victim handed him cash from inside his pocket, according to the warrant.

The warrant then said that when Mayes retrieved a knife, he focused his attention on the first victim, while the third robber approached the second victim, who was in the kitchen. The third robber pointed the gun at the second victim, demanding money once again, according to the warrant.

After the three were done searching for anything of value, they left the apartment.

One of the victims told police there was video footage of the incident from two different cameras. The first, a doorbell camera from the front door, and the other from inside the common area “facing the living room and the front door.”

All three victims refused EMS.

During the initial investigation, the three suspects were not located. Mayes and Kilpatrick were arrested separately and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Thursday.

Mayes was held on bonds totaling $250,000, and Kilpatrick was held on bonds totaling $130,001.

Police said so far only Mayes and Kilpatrick were located and charged in the robbery.