Lubbock man arrested in Hockley Co. Monday for aggravated kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dominnic Dontae Fisher, 28, was arrested Monday by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding October 2020 warrant on charges of an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday evening, Fisher was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to an October 2020 police report, a woman told officers Fisher had been following her. She also told officers she was formally in a relationship with Fisher.

The victim told police Fisher had been outside of her work and that he had gone into the store several times asking when she got off work, so she called a friend to give her a ride, according to the police report.

The victim’s friend told officers Fisher followed them in his vehicle, yelled at them, swerved into their vehicle and continued to follow them while trying to hit their vehicle.

They also told police, while driving, a red car pulled up beside them, so they pulled into a parking lot, where Fisher followed.

The men in the red car told Fisher to grab the victim, so he grabbed the victim “by her neck with both his hands.”

Fisher then took the victim to his vehicle against her will and forced her inside, but she was able to get out of the vehicle before Fisher drove too far. Fisher then left the scene and was not located on the day of the report.