Lubbock man arrested on Sunday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas — Curtis Lee Williams, 61, of Lubbock was arrested on Sunday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jail records said Williams was booked at 1:55 a.m. and then released on a $50,000 bond at 9:15 p.m. The charge was described on the jail booking sheet at a first-degree felony.

The offense date was listed as Sunday. EverythingLubbock.com has looked at court records, but so far they do not reveal specific information about the case.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Police to request more information.