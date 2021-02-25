Lubbock man arrested Wednesday, records say he used Instagram to ask underage girl for sex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charged and indicted for online solicitation of a minor, Mauro Mejia, 35 of Lubbock was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Lubbock Police were called to a home in July 2020.

According to a police report, the victim said, “[Mejia] sent sexually explicit messages requesting sex via text messages and Instagram … on 4/27/2020.”

“[The victim] advised she has blocked [his] phone numbers and social media profiles, but [the victim] continues to receive sexually explicit messages from unknown phone numbers.”

Among other things, the victim said Mejia sent her messages requesting sex in exchange for money. The victim said during the time in question, she traded out phones and did not have screen shots of all the messages.

Police did a forensic analysis of the phone provided by the victim.

Mejia was the subject of an arrest warrant on January 14 and indicted on February 2. The indictment said the victim was less than 17-years-old. Mejia remained in the detention center on Thursday in lieu of a $75,000 bond.