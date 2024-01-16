LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com detailed the events that led to 21-year-old Christian Johnson being arrested on Tuesday, January 8, for threatening to stab a family member back in 2023.

According to the report, Johnson called the family member asking for his backpack that had medication he wanted to sell. The family member refused to give him the backpack, which led to Johnson telling her, “I’m going to stab you b****.”

The victim said she had a walking cane in her hands to defend herself. Johnson began walking towards the victim with a knife raised above his head, the report said. The victim ran into the house and called authorities.

A witness told authorities she saw Johnson holding a boxcutter and the victim swinging a cane, according to the report.

John was arrested on Tuesday, January 8, and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Making a Terroristic Threat Against a Family/House Member, and several other charges. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $70,000.