Lubbock man assaulted, killed in Rockport bar while on vacation

ROCKPORT, Texas — A Lubbock man died Thursday after he was assaulted at a bar in Rockport eight days earlier.

Scott Audibert was found unconscious at The Rack Pub and Eatery in Rockport on November 25 after he was assaulted by another person at the bar, according to news release from the City of Rockport. Audibert was transported to a local hospital where he died on December 3.

Jerry Fayne Bray, Jr., 42, of Bastrop, Louisiana has since been charged with manslaughter for Audibert’s death. Bray is currently being held in the Aransas County Detention Center.

Audibert was a native of Louisiana but attended Texas Tech University.

According to the city, he was in Rockport for a few days to celebrate the holidays, attend a gender reveal for his expected child, and to celebrate the start of start a new career that he was scheduled to begin on November 30.

Audibert had lived in Lubbock for roughly seven years and had just sold his house before an upcoming move to Irving.

