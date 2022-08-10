LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”

When officers arrived, the victim was being treated by EMS and told police Sanchez was still inside the residence. Officers found Sanchez hiding behind the front door.

Sanchez was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sanchez was custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $10,000.