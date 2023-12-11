LUBBOCK, Texas — Adam Sands, 41, is sitting behind bars after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman at a Lubbock RV Park on Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Lubbock Police were called to the 7500 block of I-27 for a domestic dispute and found the victim with an injury to her left eye.

The documents accused Sands of getting angry at the victim after an argument and started throwing beer and shoes, which is believed to have caused the injury to her eye. Sands was also accused of telling the victim he was “going to f****** kill” her.

The victim called 911 for help, which led to Sands grabbing a hammer that was in the kitchen and continuing to threaten to kill her, the documents stated.

Sands claimed nothing happened between him and the victim; however, a previous report involving him and the same victim said otherwise.

Sands was arrested and charged with continuous family violence and Aggravated Assault of a Family Member with a Weapon. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $50,000.